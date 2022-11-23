Madhya Pradesh govt announces interest waiver on select farm loans

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government will deposit in banks the interest accrued on farm loans of cultivators who did not repay their loans due to the write off promise made by the previous Congress administration.
The opposition Congress, however, said the Chouhan government should waive the entire loan and not just interest component on the farm loans.
Chouhan made the announcement on Tuesday while addressing farmers gathered in Bhopal under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh to press for their various demands.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the land of farmers will not be acquired without their consent.Apparently referring to the Congress promise of farm loan waiver, Chouhan said many cultivators became "defaulters" as promises were not fulfilled by the government (then led by Congress) that survived only for 15 months.