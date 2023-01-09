 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Loans worth Rs 1,550 crore disbursed to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs; Nirmala Sitharaman asks women to form FPOs, avail credit

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla handed over the cheques to some beneficiaries.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File Photo.

Loans worth Rs 1,550 crore were given in a single day to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers at a credit outreach program here on Sunday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla handed over the cheques to some beneficiaries.

Officials said others will receive their loan amounts during the course of the day.

"Smt @nsitharaman hands over more than 33,000 loan sanction letters totalling more than Rs 1,550 crore under various central government schemes during the credit outreach programme in Kota, Rajasthan," the Finance Minister's office said in a tweet.

The loans were given under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Pashupalak Kisan Credit Card.

Addressing the event at Dusshera Ground here, Sitharaman said the prime minister himself has given guarantee for loans under the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana, so one does not need to produce any document for guarantee.