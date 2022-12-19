 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loans worth Rs 10,09,511 written off in last five financial years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Dec 19, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, public sector banks have recovered Rs 4,80,111 crore, including Rs 1,03,045 crore from written-off loans, during the last five financial years, she said.

Scheduled commercial banks have written off loans amounting to Rs 10,09,511 crore in the last five financial years and the process of recovery of dues from the borrowers continues, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sitharaman said recovery in NPA (non performing asset) accounts, including written-off loans, was an on-going process.

"As per inputs received from the RBI, scheduled commercial banks have written off an amount of Rs 10,09,511 crore during the last five financial years," Sitharaman said during Question Hour.

The borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues, she added.

Banks continue to pursue recovery actions initiated in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available, Sitharaman added.