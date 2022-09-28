English
    Palm oil down 5% dragged by labour shortage, monsoon rains

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    Representative image of palm oil being harvested at a plantation.

    Palm oil, key ingredient for products from processed foods to cosmetics and biofuel, fell 5 percent on September 28 - the lowest level since January 2021.

    Two weeks ago on September 13, Malaysian palm oil futures rose nearly 6 percent, tracking gains in rival soy oil on bleak forecast for US soybean harvest, while strong demand from key buyer India provided an added boost.

    India's palm oil imports in August jumped 87 percent from a month ago to the highest level in 11 months as a sharp drop in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, a leading trade body said.

    The new chief executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA), Joseph Tek, said that total crude palm oil output for 2022 from the world’s second-largest grower will be 18 million tons.

    MPOA represents 40 percent of planted palm by area in the country.

    Also Read | Indonesia trimming palm oil stocks with discounts, India sales

    He also said that the labor shortage has worsened and although some applications for foreign worker quotas have been approved by the government, there are still procedural glitches.

    August to October is generally the busiest harvest period.

    He also spoke about how before the arrival of moonsoon rains, that damages the crop and its oil quality, the palm oil prices are looking attractive.

    (Inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 01:05 pm
