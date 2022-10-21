Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%
The US Treasury Department said on Friday that the federal budget deficit was 562 per cent higher on a monthly basis compared with September 2021, largely reflecting President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student debt.
Associated Press
October 21, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST
