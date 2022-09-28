Jharkhand aims at covering over 25 lakh farmers under KCC scheme by March 2023

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday said it has set a target to cover a total of 25.50 lakh farmers under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme by March 2023. More than 19.50 lakh KCCs have been approved so far, it said.

The state government also claimed that loans worth over Rs 900 crore were sanctioned under the scheme since the JMM-led dispensation came to power in December 2019.

Since the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000, only Rs 409 crore was disbursed under the programme till 2019-end, the government said.

"A target has been set to cover 25.50 lakh farmers with KCC by March 2023," a statement issued by the government said.

A thrust is being given to the process of bringing in farmers under the credit disbursement programme, it said, adding that the number of KCC holders as on September 15, 2022 stood at 19.18 lakh.

The Kisan Credit Card loans are available to farmers at seven per cent interest rate, with three per cent interest subvention being provided to those who repay their advances promptly.

"Keeping in mind the economic condition of the farmers of Jharkhand, the state government is also helping them with an additional three per cent interest subvention. In this way, if the loan is repaid within the stipulated time limit, one has to bear the burden of only one per cent interest," the statement said.