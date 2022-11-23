 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors batten down ahead of Fed minutes, Eurozone recession fears grow

Reuters
Nov 23, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

The Fed has raised rates significantly in a bid to curb surging inflation, and New Zealand's central bank earlier increased interest rates by a record 75 basis points to 4.25%, a harbinger of more likely hikes from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England next month.

Global shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors kept their eyes peeled for the minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes.

"There is an expectation that the Fed is probably closer to end of rate hiking cycle than the beginning, certainly to the extent of the rate hikes, the bulk are behind them," said Mike Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"There is very little interest heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, and consequently markets are drifting higher on inertia. If you have made your money this year, are most probably done," Hewson said.

U.S. markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. The minutes of the Fed's Nov. meeting are due out on Wednesday.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.12%, though it still down about 18% for the year.