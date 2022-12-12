 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's steel output grows 5% to 10.34 MT in November: SteelMint report

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

India's crude steel output rose by about 5 per cent to 10.34 million tonne (MT) in November 2022, according to SteelMint India.

As per the research firm, the top six steel makers -- SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and RINL -- produced 6.28 MT steel and the rest 4.06 MT came from the secondary sector.

The country had produced 9.88 MT of steel during the same month of 2021, the SteelMint data showed.

In November 2021, large producers jointly manufactured 6.09 MT steel, while the secondary industry produced 3.79 MT, it added.

The production of finished steel rose 3.41 per cent to 9.55 MT from 9.23 MT in November last year.

The consumption of the alloy surged 13.42 per cent to 9.66 MT in November against 8.52 MT a year ago.