India's services sector output growth hits 3-month high in November on strong demand

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 55.1 in October to 56.4 in November, indicating a sharp increase in output that was the quickest in three months even amid higher operating expenses.

India's services sector output growth touched a three-month high in November as business inflows rose markedly amid accommodative demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Monday.

Survey participants linked the latest expansion to demand strength, successful marketing and a sustained upturn in sales.

For the 16th straight month, the headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold. In Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"Indian service providers continued to reap the benefits of strong domestic demand, with PMI data for the penultimate month of 2022 showing faster increase in new business and output," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On the Jobs front, sustained expansions in new work intakes and demand buoyancy continued to promote job creation in the service economy.