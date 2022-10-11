English
    India's RBI likely sold dollars, received forwards to stem rupee's drop: Traders

    The rupee was last trading at 82.3850, down from 82.32 in the previous session after hitting a record low of 82.6825 on Monday. The rupee has traded in a narrow range of about 8 paisa so far in the session.

    Reuters
    October 11, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    Representational image: Shutterstock

    The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Tuesday and conducted buy/sell swaps to limit the rupee's losses, three traders told Reuters.

    In comparison, the Korean won is down 1.7% and the offshore Chinese yuan had declined 0.5% to the dollar.

    The relative stability in the rupee is thanks to the RBI, traders said.

    The USD/INR 1-year implied yield slipped to 2.89%, against 2.96% in the previous session. The RBI was conducting buy/sell swaps, likely to sterilize its intervention in the spot market, a trader at a private sector bank said.

    The RBI is probably running down its forward book further.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #India #Indian Rupee #RBI #Rupee #traders
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 01:31 pm
