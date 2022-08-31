English
    India's Q1 FY23 GDP data to be released this evening

    The data would elaborate on the expansion of different sectors like agriculture and manufacturing in the first quarter of this financial year.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    India's GDP data for the April-June quarter of this fiscal year, gauging the country's economic growth, will be released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) later this evening.

    The data would elaborate on the expansion of different sectors like agriculture and manufacturing in the first quarter of this financial year.

    Many analysts believe the Indian economy will expand at a double-digit growth rate due to base effect. According to rating agency ICRA the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow at 13 per cent, while State Bank of India in its report pegged the growth rate at 15.7 per cent.

    Last year, the GDP growth rate was 20.1 per cent in the April-June quarter. Earlier this month, in its monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the GDP growth rate is likely to be around 16.2 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year.
