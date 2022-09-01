English
    India's power consumption grows 2% to 130.35 billion units in August

    Power consumption in August last year was recorded at 127.88 BU, higher than 109.21 BU in the same month of 2020.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    power

    power

    India's power consumption grew marginally by nearly 2 per cent year-on-year to 130.35 billion units (BU) in August 2022, according to the power ministry data. Power consumption in August last year was recorded at 127.88 BU, higher than 109.21 BU in the same month of 2020.

    However, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, in August 2022 dipped to 194.94 gigawatt (GW). The peak power supply stood at 196.27 GW in August 2021 and 167.52 GW in August 2020.

    Power consumption and demand were affected in August 2020 due to the impact of lockdown restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

    The peak power demand met was 177.52GW in August 2019 (pre-pandemic period). Similarly, power consumption in August 2019 was 111.52 BU. According to experts, power consumption and demand remained subdued in August due to rains across the country under an active monsoon.

    Power consumption as well as demand would grow steadily in coming months in view of normal economic activities and the festive season, they opined.
    Tags: #Economy #India #power consumption
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 01:21 pm
