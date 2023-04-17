 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's mobile clinic initiative has lessons for world to overcome transport barriers: Top UNICEF official

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan Balaji, Senior Adviser Health, UNICEF-New York, told PTI that India has successfully implemented various mobile health initiatives, including routine immunisation of children.

The 2nd Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency is being held from 17th-19th April, 2023 in Goa.

Hailing India’s adoption of digital health services and novel methods for ensuring healthcare access in remote areas, a top UNICEF official said lessons learnt from the country on mobile clinics to mitigate transport barriers can be applied to insurgency-prone areas.

Digital health measures have played a critical role in managing various aspects of life during the pandemic such as providing health services in remote areas and online educational interventions, he told PTI on the sidelines of the 2nd Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency which began in Goa on Monday.

During the pandemic, mobile services were deployed to provide information on immunisation, online consultations, COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), Balaji said.