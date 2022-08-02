English
    India's exports dips marginally to $35.24 billion in July

    The imports in July went up to $66.26 billion from $46.15 billion in the corresponding month last fiscal.

    PTI
    August 02, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST

    India’s exports dipped marginally by 0.76 per cent to $35.24 billion in July, though the trade deficit tripled to $31.02 billion during the month, according to official data revealed on Tuesday.

    The imports in July went up to $66.26 billion from $46.15 billion in the corresponding month last fiscal.

    "Exports of $156.41 billion in first four months of the fiscal puts us on track to achieve USD 470 billion in the current fiscal comfortably,” commerce secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said while giving details about the trade data.

    The trade deficit was $10.63 in July 2021. As per the data, the gold imports almost halved to $2.37 billion in July compared to $4.2 billion a year ago.
