India's debt ratio projected to be 84% of its GDP: IMF

India's debt ratio is projected to be 84 per cent of its GDP by the end of 2022, which is higher than many emerging economies, but its debt is a little bit easier to sustain, a senior IMF official has said.

Stressing that it is important for India to now have a very clear medium-term objective on the fiscal, Paolo Mauro, Deputy Director, Fiscal Affairs Department, International Monetary Fund, said there's still not a whole lot of clarity on the fiscal anchor. "It would be very important to give reassurance to people and to investors that things are under control, and things are going to become less vulnerable over time," Mauro said.