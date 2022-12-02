 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Indian rupee premiums close to bottoming, RBI key moving part: Analysts

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

The USD/INR 1-year implied forward premium plunged almost 50 basis points (bps) in November to 1.88% 'its lowest in more than ten years' mainly due to the shrinking U.S. and India interest rate differentials.

The premiums on the Indian rupee are unlikely to fall much further, with current levels almost fully incorporating the U.S. and India interest rate differentials, analysts said.

The USD/INR 1-year implied forward premium plunged almost 50 basis points (bps) in November to 1.88% 'its lowest in more than ten years' mainly due to the shrinking U.S. and India interest rate differentials.

The 1-year rupee overnight index swaps declined about 30 bps in November, helped by a better inflation outlook domestically that prompted traders to lower their expectations on the Reserve Bank of India's terminal rate.

On the other hand, the 1-year U.S. SOFR (secured overnight financing rate) linked swap inched higher in early November after the Federal Reserve Chair signalled a higher terminal rate.

The difference between the two rates has now dropped to about 1.85%, near the 1-year USD/INR premium level.

"The forward premium is now in line with interest rate differentials," said Abhishek Goenka, CEO at IFA Global. This suggests there was little downside for USD/INR premiums from here, he added.