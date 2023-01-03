 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian exports will be moderately impacted by weak global demand in 2023: GTRI

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that in 2022, India will pay USD 270 billion in imports of crude oil and coal, which is about 40 per cent of total merchandise import bill.

The Indian economy and exports will be moderately impacted in 2023 by weak global demand and recession in large economies and to improve its current account, the country should aim at reducing energy import bill, economic think tank GTRI said on Tuesday.

"India must re-energize exploration of local oil fields and enhance production through coal mines. Any development will cut the energy import bill substantially and improve the current account," it added.

It also said the US effort to create alternate supply chains excluding China is gradually leading to restructuring of global supply chains and relocation of few large manufacturing firms shows that India is in a good position to benefit from this trend.

India should do so without compromising its strategic autonomy, it said adding that in various free trade agreements (FTAs) under negotiations, India should carefully evaluate the impact of new provisions on domestic policies.

Developed countries including the US and the EU use such provisions in creating non-tariff barriers against exports from partner countries.