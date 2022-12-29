 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Indian companies likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers

Reuters
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Indian companies raised around 5.38 trillion rupees ($64.95 billion) through private placements in 2022, largely aided by the banking system's massive cash surplus, data showed.

Representative image

Fundraising through public issues could see an uptick in 2023 as retail investors bet on attractive interest rates and companies look to diversify their funding portfolio under tightening liquidity conditions, bankers and analysts said.

Indian companies raised around 5.38 trillion rupees ($64.95 billion) through private placements in 2022, largely aided by the banking system's massive cash surplus, data showed.

Public issues were only to the tune of around 80 billion rupees.

"As rates are settling at higher levels, retail investors would be keen to put funds in public issues," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of investment grade group at JM Financial.

"Companies could also use this window to diversify their funding profile, so we should see more issuances in January-March as well as in 2023."

Corporates have traditionally preferred raising funds via private placements due to its ease, shorter execution time, and lower costs overall.