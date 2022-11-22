 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

India looks to increase trade with Australia to $45-50 billion in 5 years as FTA passed Down Under

Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

It is likely that the agreement will be launched in January

Representative image: Reuters

India is looking to increase its trade with Australia to $45-50 billion annually from $31 billion at present in five years, with the newly-agreed India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement expected to provide a significant boost.

The agreement, passed by Australia's Parliament on November 22, will enter into force 30 days after domestic requirements have been met and confirmed, the Australian government said in a statement.

Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell said Australia is ready to implement the deal and will work to implement it "as soon as possible".

"Delighted that India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement has been passed by Australian Parliament. A result of our deep friendship, it sets the stage for us to unleash the full potential of our trade ties & spur massive economic growth," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted earlier today.

Speaking to reporters in the Capital following the passage of the agreement, Goyal said it will now go to Australia's Executive Council for approval, while India will seek the President's assent for the same.

It is likely that the agreement will be launched in January during the Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.