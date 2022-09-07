English
    India keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says PM Modi

    Modi also called for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis in his online address to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.

    Reuters
    September 07, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
    PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (Image: ANI)

    India is keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

    first published: Sep 7, 2022 02:29 pm
