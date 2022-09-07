India keen to bolster energy, other ties with Russia, says PM Modi
Modi also called for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis in his online address to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.
Reuters
September 07, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (Image: ANI)
India is keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
