India jumps 6 places on World Bank's Logistic Performance Index

Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

The report quotes modernisation and digitalisation as a reason for emerging economies, like India, to leapfrog advanced countries.

India has climbed six places on the World Bank's Logistic Performance Index (LPI) 2023, now ranking 38th in the 139 countries index, as a result of significant investments in both soft and hard infrastructure as well as technology.

India was ranked 44th on the index in 2018 and has now climbed to 38th in the 2023 listing. India's performance has drastically improved from 2014, when it was ranked 54th on the LPI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had announced PM Gati Shakti initiative, a National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity, in October 2021 to reduce logistics cost and boost the economy by 2024-25.

In 2022, the prime minister had launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP) to ensure quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of the manufacturing sector and ensure desired speed in the logistics sector.