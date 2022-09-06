English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    India inflation rate likely rose to 6.9% in August: Deutsche Bank

    While Brent crude oil prices have recorded a steep decline in recent weeks, the favourable impact will be less reflected in the CPI as fuel items account for a very small weight, Deutsche Bank said.

    Reuters
    September 06, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

    Deutsche Bank estimates that India's consumer price index (CPI) firmed to 6.9% year-on-year in August, while core inflation likely stood at 6%.

    The Asian nation will report the data next Monday.

    While Brent crude oil prices have recorded a steep decline in recent weeks, the favourable impact will be less reflected in the CPI as fuel items account for a very small weight, Deutsche Bank said.

    Meanwhile, the risks to food inflation persist with negative seasonality kicking in for the September-November period, the bank said

    "Key vegetables tend to shoot up during this period," said Kaushik Das, chief economist for India and South Asia at Deutsche Bank.

    Close

    Besides seasonality, Das highlighted that sowing of pulses has also fallen by 5% year-on-year.

    "These could be potential risk factors, which could keep food inflation momentum high, consequently resulting in an elevated CPI closer to the 7% mark," he said.

    The Reserve Bank of India will continue with rate hikes, likely delivering another 75 bps to 85 bps bump up in the rest of this financial year, Das said.

    "Though we would expect the central bank to hike rates in smaller clips from the September meeting, given the significant front-loading (around 200 bps - 205 bps of tightening has already happened) that has already been delivered to protect against future growth headwinds."
    Reuters
    Tags: #Deutsche Bank #Economy #India #inflation
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 09:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.