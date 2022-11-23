 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, GCC to launch free trade pact negotiations on November 24

PTI
Nov 23, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region -- Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will announce the launch of negotiations for a free trade agreement on Thursday, which aims at promoting two-way commerce and investments between the regions, an official said.

India's exports to the GCC member countries grew by 58.26 per cent to about USD 44 billion in 2021-22, as against USD 27.8 billion in 2020-21, according to data from the commerce ministry.

The share of GCC members in India's total imports rose to 18 per cent in 2021-22, from 15.5 per cent in 2020-21.

Bilateral trade has increased to USD 154.73 billion in 2021-22, from USD 87.4 billion in 2020-21.

"GCC officials will be here for the announcement," the official said.