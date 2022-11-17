 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

India, GCC group to launch free trade pact negotiations on November 24

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region -- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Representative image: Reuters

India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are expected to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement on November 24 with an aim to boost economic ties between the two regions, an official said.

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region -- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

"The FTA will be launched on November 24. GCC officials will be here to launch the talks," the official said.

India has already implemented a free trade pact with the UAE in May this year.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had, on November 16, said that India will be launching a new free trade agreement (FTA) next week.

This would be a kind of resumption of FTA talks as earlier two rounds of negotiations held in 2006 and 2008 between India and GCC. Third round did not happen as GCC deferred its negotiations with all countries and economic groups.