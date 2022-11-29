 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India cenbank to start pilot of retail digital rupee on December 1

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India's first pilot for retail e-rupee, its version of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be launched on Dec. 1, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The pilot would cover select locations in a closed user group comprising participating customers and merchants, the central bank said.

"It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued," the statement added. . It would be distributed through intermediaries such as banks,"

The RBI has been running a pilot of the wholesale e-rupee since Nov. 1, with nine banks transacting in government securities using the e-rupee.

Users will be able to transact with e-rupee through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones or devices, it said.

The e-rupee would not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money like bank deposits as and when needed.