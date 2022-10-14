English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    India calls for collective responsibility for preventing risks from aggravating: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Nirmala Sitharaman said that India’s efforts will be to encourage conversations that recognise “our inter-dependencies, our shared wisdom, and our collective aspiration” for a safe, peaceful and prosperous world.

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST
    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman | Illustration: Moneycontrol

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for collective responsibility to prevent the risks from aggravating.

    Sitharaman said that India’s efforts will be to encourage conversations that recognise “our inter-dependencies, our shared wisdom, and our collective aspiration” for a safe, peaceful and prosperous world.

    Today’s global economy faces a confluence of challenges and “it is our collective responsibility” to prevent the risks from aggravating, the finance minister said in her speech during the closing session of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors here being held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

    India will head the annual rotating presidency of G-20 next year.

    In her remarks, the finance minister said that India views the hosting of the G20 Presidency as an opportunity as well as a responsibility.

    Close

    “Rebuilding trust in multilateralism is at the core of India’s thinking,” she told her G-20 colleagues.

    Sitharaman said that G20 finance ministers have always come together in the harshest global situations, set aside their differences, and worked towards a common goal of prosperity for our people.

    As such, she urged the finance ministers and central bank governors to continue working together with this sense of solidarity.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #Finance Minister #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 06:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.