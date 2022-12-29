 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India-Australia FTA to help bilateral trade cross $70 billion in next 5 years: GTRI

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) has come into force from December 29.

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Australia, which comes into effect from Thursday, will help boost bilateral trade in goods and services to cross USD 70 billion in the next five years, according to economic think tank GTRI.

Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said trade of value USD 23 billion would become duty-free from day one.

"This is 93 per cent of merchandise trade of USD 25 billion in 2021-22 between India and Australia. This creates opportunities for more trade in tough times. GTRI estimates suggest that the bilateral trade will cross USD 70 billion in the next five years due to buoyant trade relations and Australia's gradual weaning away from China," GTRI Co-founder Ajay Srivastava said in a statement.

India's goods exports to Australia stood at USD 8.3 billion and imports from the country aggregated to USD 16.75 billion in 2021-22.

He said while India's exports are diversified, ranging from agriculture, garments, and railway engines to telecom, 95 per cent of India's imports from Australia are raw materials and mining products needed by industry.