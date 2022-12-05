 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India and Germany ink mobility pact, discuss key global challenges

Dec 05, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

The German foreign minister arrived this morning on a two-day visit to discuss ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including energy, trade, defence and security and climate change.

India and Germany on Monday inked a mobility partnership pact and held comprehensive discussions on key global challenges including the Ukraine conflict, the situation in Afghanistan and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

At a media briefing after talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the mobility pact will make it easier for people to study, do research and work in each other's country and is a strong signal for a more contemporary bilateral partnership.

Jaishankar also strongly defended India's import of crude oil from Russia and noted that it is largely driven by market forces.

From February to November, the European Union has imported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined, he said in a sharp retort to a question on why India has been procuring crude oil from Russia.

At the joint media briefing, Jaishankar said that India's position on the Ukraine issue is clear that this is not an era of war and the conflict should be resolved through dialogue.