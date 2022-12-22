 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Increase use of scrap in production: Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste to steel makers

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

India uses 30 million tonne (MT) scrap annually to manufacture steel, out of which 26 MT is generated domestically and remaining through imports.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday directed the domestic seel industry to increase use of scrap in their production, underscoring that carbon emission is a serious concern.

Currently, India's overall steel production stands at around 120 MT.

"Carbon emissions are a concern.... the steel sector must increase use of scrap in their steel production," he said at CII Steel Summit 2022 here.

The industry must also adopt new-age technologies to lower their carbon emissions, the Minister of State for Steel said.

However, he did not speak on the quantum of scrap which steel makers must include in their production.