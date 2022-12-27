 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Implementing labour reforms, expanding social security coverage for informal workers to be focus areas in 2023

Dec 27, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

With India set to host G-20 leaders' summit for the first time next year, the Union labour ministry will also pursue key employment-related agenda touching upon global skill gaps, gig and platform economy, sustainable financing of social security schemes and other issues.

Expanding the social security coverage for unorganised workers and pursuing states to make rules for labour codes will be the key priorities for the government in 2023, as efforts continue to strengthen the country's labour market.

"Our efforts will be to cover a large number of unorganised sector workers under the ambit of social security schemes in 2023 and provide them with eligible benefits online. We want to make processes paperless in the ministry," Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav told PTI.

The four labour codes on social security, industrial relations, wages, and Occupational Safety Health & Working Conditions (OSH) have already been cleared by Parliament but they can be implemented only when the Centre and states notify the respective rules since labour is a concurrent subject.

The Centre is ready with the rules, while some states are yet to complete the rule-making exercise.

As many as 31 states and Union Territories have issued draft rules for The Code on Wages, 2019 while 28 states each have done this exercise for The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and The Code on Social Security. There are 26 states which have issued draft rules under The Occupational Safety Safety Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.