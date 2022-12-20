 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healthy discoms, round-the-clock green energy to fuel 24x7 power supply focus areas in 2023

Dec 20, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

The initiative has helped in reducing the dues of discoms by Rs 24,680 crore to around Rs 1.13 lakh crore in the six months to November 2022.

As the government efforts continue to ensure 24x7 power supply for all, power distribution companies' timely payments to electricity generating companies and round-the-clock availability of renewable energy will be focus areas in 2023.

Amid the outstanding dues of power distribution companies (discoms) hovering at around Rs 1.13 lakh crore, the Union power ministry implemented the late payment surcharge rules in June this year to ensure timely payment of dues by discoms to power generating companies (gencos) and also converted their long outstanding overdues into equated monthly installments.

"By and large, that's the plan (to ensure 24x7 power for all). In 2023, all green energy, RTC RE (round the clock renewable energy) will be encouraged," Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh told PTI.

He was responding to a query about the government's efforts to ensure 24x7 electricity supply across the country.

"We made one nation one grid, enabling sale of power to any part of the country irrespective of its source of generation. All of these contributed to reduced power cost. This increased availability of power to rural areas," he said.