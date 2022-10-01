GST collections rise 26% on year to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in September

Representative image

India collected Rs 1.48 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September, registering an increase of 26 percent from the same month last year, the finance ministry said on October 1.

The September GST mop-up was 2.8 percent higher from August.

Monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for seven months in a row, the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that collections continue to show very high buoyancy.

This would provide more headroom in the fiscal front, MS Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, said.

“The collections in the next three months are expected to be even more robust due to the higher consumption expected during the festive season and the extension of the mandatory e-invoice protocol to taxpayers having turnover above Rs 10 crore from 1st October,” Mani added.

In September, of the total GST collections, Central GST was Rs 25,271 crore, while State GST was Rs 31,813 crore. Integrated GST was Rs 80,464 crore and cess was Rs 10,137 crore.

The government settled Rs 31,880 crore to Central GST and Rs 27,403 crore to State GST from Integrated GST. As such, post settlement, the total revenue of the Centre and the States in September was Rs 57,151 crore and Rs 59,216 crore, respectively.

So far in this financial year, total GST collections have amounted to Rs 8.93 lakh crore, 32 percent more than what was collected in the first six months of the last fiscal year.

While overall GST collections posted an impressive year-on-year growth in September, several states and Union Territories (UTs) continued to see sub-14 percent growth in their revenues.

In all, 12 states and UTs saw their GST revenues rise by less than 14 percent in September.

In August, 14 states and Union Territories had seen their GST revenues grow by under 14 percent.

With the protected GST revenue period having ended on June 30, states are no longer compensated if their collections aren't 14 percent higher compared to the corresponding month of last year.