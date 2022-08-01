Eveready Industries Q1 net profit down 27.5% to Rs 21.85 crore

Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 27.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.13 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 18.87 per cent to Rs 335.38 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 282.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Eveready Industries, in which the Burman family were classified as promoters last month, reported total expenses of Rs 310.50 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23, up 27.16 per cent from Rs 244.17 crore earlier.

Shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 345.50 on BSE, up 8.90 per cent from the previous close.