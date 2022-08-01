English
    Eveready Industries Q1 net profit down 27.5% to Rs 21.85 crore

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

    Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 27.48 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.13 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Eveready Industries said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations was up 18.87 per cent to Rs 335.38 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 282.14 crore in the year-ago period.

    Eveready Industries, in which the Burman family were classified as promoters last month, reported total expenses of Rs 310.50 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23, up 27.16 per cent from Rs 244.17 crore earlier.

    Shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 345.50 on BSE, up 8.90 per cent from the previous close.
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 03:30 pm
