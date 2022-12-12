 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST claims of states to be cleared moment AG certificate is received: Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said GST claims of state governments will be cleared once she gets relevant papers along with a certificate from their respective accountant generals.

She also said in Lok Sabha that the central government is committed to pay all Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to states and has been doing so continuously for the last five years.

The respective accountant general (AG) has to provide a certificate that the particular state has to get this much of compensation, the finance minister said.

"If there is a delay in the AG certified claim from states, obviously that (GST compensation) is pending. So, when the AG certificate along with the state's claim comes, at that moment the money will also get released," she said during the Question Hour.

From the central government's side, it is up to date, and whatever money it gets as cess, is distributed among states, Sitharaman said.

"We are up to date on all claims that came from states, which were approved by the respective AG. We have paid all," she said.