English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Govt to meet industry stakeholders on common charger for all electronic devices on August 18

    The meeting, to be chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, is scheduled post lunch and will be attended by manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobiles.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    The government will hold a meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday to explore the option of adopting a common charger for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices.

    The meeting, to be chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, is scheduled post lunch and will be attended by manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobiles.

    The sector-specific associations, industry bodies CII and FICCI and representatives from IIT Delhi and IIT BHU will be part of the meeting.

    "The meeting will be more of an explorative nature. We will try to learn from the stakeholders how a common charger can be adopted in India. We will also try to understand their concerns," the secretary told PTI.

    Europe is already working towards adopting this norm, he noted. The meeting with sector-specific organisations will assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reduce the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.

    Close

    Currently, consumers are forced to buy a separate charger every time they buy a new device due to incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.

    Recently, the European Union announced the adoption of a USB-C port common charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024. A similar demand is in the US as well.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #common charger #Economy #electronic devices #government #India #stakeholders
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 11:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.