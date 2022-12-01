 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to launch fourth tranche of BHARAT Bond ETF on November 2

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

The new fund offer of the ETF, which invests only in AAA-rated corporate bonds issued by state-run companies, will open on Dec. 2 and close for subscription on Dec. 8.

The fourth tranche of India's first corporate bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to be launched this week, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, which manages the ETF, said on Thursday.

The first offering of the ETF was launched in late 2019.

Through the latest tranche, Edelweiss Mutual Fund plans to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($123.29 million), with a greenshoe option to retain an additional 40 billion rupees.

This series will mature in April 2033 and offer a yield-to-maturity of 7.50%, the fund house said.

The latest ETF will include papers issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, National Highways Authority of India, Power Finance Corp and NTPC among others.