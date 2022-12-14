 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that the government will take measures to further ease inflation, which has dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.

Retail inflation has moderated to an 11-month low of 5.8 per cent in November from 6.77 per cent in the previous month.

"We will bring down further for the sake of common people," she said while replying to a discussion on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.

The government is constantly watching the price situation of essential commodities, she said.

The finance minister made it clear that there is no fear of stagflation as India is one of the fastest-growing economies with low inflation levels.

With regard to fiscal deficit, the finance minister said the government would be able to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP for the current financial year.