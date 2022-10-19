English
    Govt to examine price cap proposal for Russian crude

    Reuters
    October 19, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
    Representative Image

    India will examine the price cap on Russian oil proposed by the West, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

    "We will have a look at it," Puri said at an industry event in New Delhi.
    Tags: #crude #Economy #India #Russia
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:15 pm
