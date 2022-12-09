English
    Govt seeks Parliament nod for net additional spending of Rs 3.25 lakh crore this fiscal

    As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore.

    PTI
    December 09, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    The Government on Friday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

    As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore.

    Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregates to over Rs 3.25 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 1.10 lakh crore.
