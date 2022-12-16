English
    Govt raises base import price of palm oil, gold

    Reuters
    December 16, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    Government raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market.

    The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

    India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

    Commodity New price in $ Old price in $

    Crude palm oil 977 971

    RBD palm oil 979 977

    RBD palmolein 988 993

    Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360

    Gold 582 565

    Silver 771 699

    Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
    Reuters
    first published: Dec 16, 2022 09:22 am