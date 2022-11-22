 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Govt preparing 'coking coal mission' to diversify raw material sources: Steel minister

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

The mission is part of the government's efforts to reduce dependence on imports for coking coal and increase use of locally available coal in the steel making through gasification process, the steel minister told PTI in an interview.

Representative image

The government is preparing a 'coking coal mission' to diversify the sources of key steel making raw material, for which the country is heavily dependent on imports, according to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The mission is part of the government's efforts to reduce dependence on imports for coking coal and increase use of locally available coal in the steel making through gasification process, the steel minister told PTI in an interview.

"We (the government) are in the process of making it (coking coal mission). It is the coal ministry's purview," Scindia said in response to a question on the government's initiative towards increasing the availability of raw material in the country.

India imports around 90 per cent of its coking coal requirement. The coal produced within the country has high ash content, the minister said.

Coal with high ash content is not suitable for steel making through the blast furnace route.

"So what we are looking at through the coking coal mission which is a two-fold view. Firstly, to diversify our coking coal sources...second is through coal gasification," Scindia said.