 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Govt not to make public RBI report stating reasons for breach of inflation target for 3 quarters

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has exacerbated the inflationary pressures in crude oil, gas, metals and edible oils (sunflower), he said.

Representative image

The government on Monday ruled out making public the RBI report detailing the reasons why the central bank could not keep inflation within the targeted 6 per cent upper limit for the three consecutive quarters.

"Yes sir, RBI has furnished a report to the central government, as mandated under Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, 1934 and Regulation 7 of RBI Monetary Policy Committee and Monetary Policy process Regulations, 2016," minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply.

The said provisions of the RBI Act, 1934, and regulations therein does not provide for making the report public, he said.

The average inflation was above the upper tolerance level of the inflation target, that is 6 per cent for 3 consecutive quarters during January-September, 2022.

During the January-March quarter, the average inflation was 6.3 per cent, in April-June period it was 7.3 per cent and it eased to 7 per cent in September quarter.

It was the first time since the monetary policy framework came into effect in 2016 that RBI had to give an explanation to the government.