 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Govt may split planned mega refinery to various sites: Sources

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Hurdles in land purchases are one of the key reasons for sluggish infrastructure development in Asia's third-largest economy.

Representative Image (File image)

Government is considering building several refineries instead of a single mega plant planned with Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), due to challenges in acquiring land, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Hurdles in land purchases are one of the key reasons for sluggish infrastructure development in Asia's third-largest economy.

Aramco and ADNOC joined a consortium of Indian state-run firms in 2018 to set up a 1.2 million barrels-per-day coastal refinery and petrochemical plant in western Maharashtra, seeking a reliable outlet for their oil.

Delays in acquiring a 15,000-acre land parcel have almost stalled the project, initially planned for 2025, and boosted costs by 36% to $60 billion, as per estimates made in 2019.

"There is a proposal that instead of one we can actually have three, which is a matter of discussion between the companies involved," said one of the sources.

Attempts to acquire land failed due to issues including farmers' refusal to surrender their land, fearing the project could damage the Ratnagiri region famed for its Alphonso mangoes, cashew plantations, and fishing hamlets.