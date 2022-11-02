 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt may let Chinese firms enter via JVs with local companies

Reuters
Nov 02, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

The Indian government is open to letting Chinese companies enter the country's high-tech electronics sector should they set up manufacturing plants in tie-ups with local companies, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing officials who declined to be named.

