Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China
India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on stainless steel seamless tubes and pipe imports from China for five years to remove "injury" to the domestic industry, according to a government notification.
Reuters
December 21, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
