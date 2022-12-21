English
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China

    India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on stainless steel seamless tubes and pipe imports from China for five years to remove "injury" to the domestic industry, according to a government notification.

    Reuters
    December 21, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
    (More details awaited)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #imports #India #stainless steel #steel
    first published: Dec 21, 2022 09:31 am