Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 crore till 2024-25: Sarbananda Sonowal

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

Moreover, the government is working on the guidelines for dealing with stressed public-private partnership (PPP) projects at major ports and has also come up with policies to support the shipbuilding industry in India, Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Public-private partnership in port infrastructure has been an important source of investment in the sector and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has a pipeline of 44 projects for total investment of Rs 22,900 crore till 2024-25, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

Moreover, the government is working on the guidelines for dealing with stressed public-private partnership (PPP) projects at major ports and has also come up with policies to support the shipbuilding industry in India, Sonowal said.

"The Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways is working on two fronts to encourage private sector participation... On the project front the ministry has a pipeline of 44 projects for a total investment of Rs 22,900 crore till 2024-25," he told PTI.

On the policy front, the ministry is working on the Guidelines for dealing with stressed PPP projects at major ports, Sonowal said.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister further said that under the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), MoPSW has accorded approval to 22 projects worth Rs 12,222 crore.

Out of the 22 projects, seven projects worth Rs 5,278 crore have already been awarded on PPP mode, rest projects are in various stages of bidding, he added.