Govt focused on creating infrastructure for easy access to medical services for workers: Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Bhupender Yadav was addressing the Graduation Ceremony of the 4th Batch of ESIC Dental College and Hospital, Rohini, New Delhi, a labour ministry statement said.

The Graduation Ceremony of the students of the 2015 and 2016 batches of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Dental College and Hospital was held at Siri Fort Auditorium today, it stated.

Yadav said that rendering medical services is the best way to serve society.

The Union government is focused on creating an infrastructure for easy access to medical services for the workers of our country, the minister said.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in his address to the students applauded the efforts made by the doctors and para-medical staff of ESIC during the uncertain times of COVID-19 for serving the needy.