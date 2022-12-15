Govt focused on creating infrastructure for easy access to medical services for workers: Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav

File image

The government is focused towards creating an infrastructure for easy access to medical services for the workers, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Yadav was addressing the Graduation Ceremony of the 4th Batch of ESIC Dental College and Hospital, Rohini, New Delhi, a labour ministry statement said.

The Graduation Ceremony of the students of the 2015 and 2016 batches of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Dental College and Hospital was held at Siri Fort Auditorium today, it stated.

Yadav said that rendering medical services is the best way to serve society.

The Union government is focused on creating an infrastructure for easy access to medical services for the workers of our country, the minister said.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in his address to the students applauded the efforts made by the doctors and para-medical staff of ESIC during the uncertain times of COVID-19 for serving the needy.

Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja said that the implementation of the Social Security Code will increase the number of workers under ESI Scheme many folds.

The work of ESIC is going to increase many folds in the coming future, for which it should be geared up, she added.

ESIC Dental College in Rohini, Delhi, was established in 2010 under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

This college also marked the corporation's foray into dental and medical education.

ESIC Dental College is the third government dental college in the Delhi-NCR region, which currently has an annual intake of up to 62 students, who are admitted for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course.

This college is affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

It is also associated with a 300 bedded hospital located within the premises, along with modern operating rooms and a 10-bedded ICU, in addition to outpatient facilities in various medical departments.

As many as 68 students of the 2015-16 batch graduated on Thursday and were awarded the certificates.