English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: 10 Stocks To Watch Out For In Samvat 2079
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Govt extends deadline for filing September GST return till October 21

    On Thursday, taxpayers faced a slow functioning of the GST portal, which was the last date for filing monthly GST returns for some taxpayers.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    GST

    GST

    The government has extended the deadline for filing GST returns for the month of September by a day to October 21, the CBIC said on Friday.

    On Thursday, taxpayers faced a slow functioning of the GST portal, which was the last date for filing monthly GST returns for some taxpayers.

    Following that, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had said that an extension of the due date was being considered.

    "The GST Implementation Committee of GST Council has approved extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for the monthly filers, from 20th October, 2022 to 21st October 2022," the CBIC tweeted on Friday.

    Monthly return and tax payment form GSTR-3B is filed in staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd, and 24th of each month by taxpayers in different states.

    Close

    GST Network (GSTN) provides the technology backend for running Goods and Services Tax (GST). Infosys is the service provider for GSTN.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #GST #India #ITR
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 01:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.