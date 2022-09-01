English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bears Resurface But Will They Last?
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Govt decides not to extend anti-dumping duty on ammonium nitrate from 3 nations

    The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR had conducted a probe to review the need for continuing imposition of anti-dumping duty on the product imported from these countries, following a complaint from the domestic industry.

    PTI
    September 01, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

    The government has decided not to extend the anti-dumping duty imposed on ammonium nitrate imported from Russia, Iran and Georgia. The finance ministry has not accepted the recommendations of the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR).

    The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR had conducted a probe to review the need for continuing imposition of anti-dumping duty on the product imported from these countries, following a complaint from the domestic industry.

    In June, the directorate recommended an extension of the duty on imports for two more years.

    "...the central government after considering the final findings of the designated authority (DGTR) has decided not to accept the recommendations," the department of revenue has said in an office memorandum.

    Smartchem Technologies Ltd had filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies for initiation of a sunset review investigation, concerning imports of ammonium nitrate originating in or exported from Russia, Georgia and Iran.

    Close

    Related stories

    The applicant had alleged that the expiry of anti-dumping duty on the import of the product from these countries is likely to lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

    The product is used in manufacturing slurry-based and emulsion-based explosives, which are in turn used for mining and infrastructure purposes. It is also used as a fertiliser in many countries. However, in India, it is not included under the definition of fertilisers under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985.

    The current duty on the product would expire on September 11. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

    While DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same.
    PTI
    Tags: #ammonium nitrate #anti-dumping duty #Economy #India
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 02:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.